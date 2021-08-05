Welcome to meridian hilltop
Resort Yercaud
Welcome to meridian hilltop
Resort Yercaud
Resort Yercaud
Resort Yercaud
Escape to Meridian Hilltop Resort, where luxury meets tranquility amidst the scenic hills of Yercaud. Immerse yourself in unparalleled hospitality and breathtaking views for an unforgettable getaway.
Meridian Hilltop Resort awaits at an altitude of 5000 ft, where wild bison roam freely. Don't miss the upcoming Pay More and Get More christmas joy & New Year DJ Show as you indulge in luxury amidst nature's embrace.
Step into "LOS DOBAD," our vibrant pub oasis nestled in the basement with panoramic views of the swimming pool, valley, and the majestic Mattaparai rock. With a capacity of 40 covers, indulge in legendary games of pool, table tennis, chess, carrom, and dart board.
Savor the flavors of the world at our poolside Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, "THAI AROMA," offering 70 covers for complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Enjoy buffet delights and live kitchen experiences with sweeping valley views.
Host unforgettable events in our traditional Multi-Purpose Hall, "JADE SHOWER," accommodating up to 120 guests, complemented by a scenic poolside and an open-air amphitheater with a capacity of 400 covers for concerts and buffet extravaganzas.
Dive into luxury at the largest indoor swimming pool in Yercaud, complete with a separate children's pool for endless aquatic enjoyment.
Ascend to our rooftop haven, "MANGAL TENSILE," a versatile, collapsible tensile roof structure offering panoramic views and a capacity to accommodate 300 guests, perfect for elevated events and breathtaking vistas.
Immerse yourself in cinematic bliss in our HOME THEATRE/PARTY ROOM, boasting cutting-edge audio technology and a cozy ambiance, accommodating up to 25 guests for the ultimate entertainment experience.
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We're here to make your Meridian Hilltop experience unforgettable! Contact us for inquiries, reservations, or just to say hello.
Meridian Hill Top, yercaud, MGR Nagar, Yercaud, Tamil Nadu, India
meridianhilltopyercaud@gmail.com 📞- +91 9843977729 📞- +91 4281290739